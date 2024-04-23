Migrants indicted in Texas over alleged border breach after judge dismissed charges

FILE - Texas National Guard watch migrants after beaching barriers set up on the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas, March 21, 2024. A Texas grand jury on Tuesday, April 23, indicted more than 140 migrants on misdemeanor rioting charges over an alleged mass attempt to breach the U.S.-Mexico border, a day after a judge threw out the cases. (Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times via AP, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 10:28 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 10:42 pm.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury indicted more than 140 migrants on misdemeanor rioting charges Tuesday over an alleged mass attempt to breach the U.S.-Mexico border, a day after a judge threw out the cases.

No injuries were reported during the alleged breach on April 12 in El Paso, which authorities say began when someone in the group cut through a razor wire barrier. Mass arrests also followed a separate episode in the Texas border city in March.

On Monday, a county judge had thrown out the charges against those who were arrested this month, ruling there was insufficient probable cause. A public defender representing the migrants had argued there was not enough evidence and accused authorities of trying to make headlines.

“The citizens of El Paso, through the grand jury, essentially overruled the judge’s ruling and found probable cause to believe that the riots did occur,” El Paso County District Attorney Bill Hicks told reporters Tuesday.

Kelli Childress-Diaz, the El Paso Public Defender who is representing the 141 defendants, said she wasn’t surprised.

“I imagine they had that already prepared before the hearing even started yesterday,” she said.

The arrests have drawn more attention to Texas’ expanding operations along the border, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has rolled out a series of aggressive measures in the name of curbing illegal crossings. Following the arrests in March, Abbott responded by saying he sent 700 additional National Guard members to El Paso.

Hicks, whom Abbott appointed to the job in 2022, said that although it is not common for a grand jury to indict misdemeanor cases, he felt it was “fair” to pose the cases before them. In all, Hicks estimated they had arrested over 350 people on rioting charges since March.

If convicted, those charged could each face up to 180 days in county jail and a fine of up to $2,000. Those in jail still face federal charges, and Hicks said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could still pick them up from jail to process them on an illegal entry offense.

“It turns my stomach that these people are nothing more than than, you know, political coins in a bet that some of our government officials have hedged,” Childress-Diaz told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

1h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

8h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

4h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

10h ago

