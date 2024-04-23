Police allege driver involved in Mississauga crash that killed 2 was racing: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have charged a driver involved in a double fatal crash in Mississauga, alleging he was taking part in a street race that led to the deaths.

Investigators say on April 4, 2024 at around 9:50 p.m. a green Audi sedan and a white Audi sedan were traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Dixie Road.

“Both Audis collided with a left-turning Honda SUV as they entered the intersection at Dixie Road and Eglington Road,” a police release explained.

“Following the impact, the driver of the white Audi lost control and collided with a hydro pole.”

Investigators say both the driver and passenger of the white Audi died. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Honda SUV sustained non life-threatening injuries, while the occupants of the green Audi weren’t injured.

On April 15, 2024, police arrested Nuel Vata, 25, of Mississauga.

He’s charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, racing, and speeding.

Vata is expected in court to face the charges on May 13, 2024.