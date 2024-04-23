Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,011.72, up 139.76 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.41 on 13.4 million shares. 

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Up 29 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $22.80 on 8.3 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $49.21 on 7.7 million shares. 

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Down 89 cents, or 4.68 per cent, to $18.14 on 6.7 million shares. 

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $136.41 on 5.8 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 3.79 per cent, to $5.20 on 5.7 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

AtkinsRéalis. (TSX:ATRL). Construction. Up $2.00, or 3.70 per cent, to $56.00. AtkinsRéalis said it has won a contract as part of the project to build the new Île d’Orléans bridge in Quebec. As part of a consortium, the company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin will oversee the design of roads, interchanges, approach spans, landscaping and related works. The new crossing of the St. Lawrence River will be a 2.1-kilometre cable-stayed bridge. It will be located just west of the existing bridge connecting Quebec City to Île d’Orléans. The project also includes a new interchange on the north shore and road reconstruction work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

1h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

4h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

48m ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

5h ago

