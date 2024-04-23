Navigating the learning curves: online casinos in Ontario

The Launch of iGaming in Ontario

In April 2022, Ontario officially entered the iGaming era, a big step for the province’s gaming industry. The goal was to control and regulate online casinos, ensuring a safe environment for players and boosting revenue for communities.

Currently, both players and casinos are working hard to adapt to the changing regulatory environment, compliance measures, and advertising restrictions. These changes are expected to continue throughout 2024.

iGaming Market Dynamics

During the years 2022-2023, the online gaming industry in Ontario experienced a significant increase in its market size.

This period saw a maturation of regulatory measures, compliance protocols, and advertising restrictions in the industry. These measures were implemented in order to ensure that the industry operated fairly and safely for all players and stakeholders. As a result, both players and online casinos were required to adapt to the evolving market by implementing new technologies, strategies and policies to comply with the changing regulatory landscape.

Learning Curves for Players

For players, it’s essential to understand the rules, play responsibly, and know how to use the online casino. The introduction of tools like self-exclusion, spending limits, and age verification is meant to encourage responsible gaming, but it can be challenging for players who are used to traditional casinos.

Learning Curves for Online Casinos

Online casinos in Ontario faced their own set of learning curves, particularly concerning compliance with strict regulations and adapting to advertising and influencer restrictions.

Obtaining a license was a thorough process requiring operators to carefully examine and create strong internal systems that met the standards set by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario. While some operators struggled to launch one brand, others ended up going live with multiple, including VideoSlots and Mr.Vegas.

Compliance and Advertising Restrictions

Restrictions on advertising, including partnerships with influencers, created a particular challenge for operators aiming to make their brand known and attract players. Balancing the promotion of their services with following the rules proved to be a tricky task.

Casinos had to come up with campaigns that were appealing to their target audience while also complying with the province’s advertising regulations.

Maintaining compliance with regulations was a top priority for online casinos. This involved creating guidelines to protect customer data, promoting responsible gaming practices, and adhering to advertising standards. Significant investments were made in training and building appropriate systems.

The evolution of iGaming in Ontario is evident in the increasing proficiency of both players and online casinos. Meanwhile, online casinos are continuously refining their operations to exceed regulatory expectations and create a secure, fair, and safe gaming environment.

This article is presented to you by Ontario Casinos. Must be 19 or older. Ontario only. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, visit ConnexOntario.ca.