Nova Scotia Power estimates scaled-down version of Atlantic Loop to cost $700 million

Nova Scotia Power CEO Peter Gregg (right), Nova Scotia deputy minister of natural resources Karen Gatien and department officials David Miller and Keith Collins shown at the legislature’s natural resources committee meeting in Halifax on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Gregg says the current estimate of an electrical grid project connecting Nova Scotia with New Brunswick is $700 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 1:26 pm.

HALIFAX — The head of Nova Scotia’s power utility says the current estimate for what has become known as a scaled-down version of the Atlantic Loop electrical grid project is about $700 million.

Nova Scotia Power CEO Peter Gregg told a legislature committee today that talks continue on how to finance a power line that would run parallel to an existing connection between Onslow, N.S., and Salisbury, N.B.

The line would carry power from future renewable energy projects between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Gregg says the project received environmental approval late last year and detailed engineering studies are underway.

He told reporters the total cost could double to $1.4 billion if the power line eventually runs west to Point Lepreau, N.B.

The project is considered a key element of Nova Scotia’s plan to close its coal plants and get 80 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Last fall, Nova Scotia said it was too expensive to be part of the Atlantic Loop proposal, a grid project that would have transferred to the province hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gregg says he is confident the scaled-down project can be delivered on time, although he couldn’t give an exact date when construction would begin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April, 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

