Personal support worker accused of assaulting youth patient: police

A personal support worker is facing charges after a youth was allegedly assaulted while in their care in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police Service began their investigation earlier in April after the victim’s family contacted police.

Investigators say the alleged assaults happened over the past few weeks at the youth’s home.

They add the accused worked for Paramed Home Health Care.

Police arrested Parmjit Kaur Uppal, 45, on April 19 and charged her with two counts of assault and one count of assault causing Bodily Harm. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.