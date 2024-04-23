S&P/TSX composite up nearly 150 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 150 points, led by strength in technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 149.07 points at 22,021.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 232.43 points at 38,472.41. The S&P 500 index was up 55.57 points at 5,066.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 228.78 points at 15,680.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.16 cents US compared with 72.91 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was up 46 cents at US$82.36 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.06 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$17.00 at US$2,329.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down seven cents at US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press