Swedish customs seize around 1.4 tons of cocaine in one of the country’s largest-ever drug busts

By The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 6:12 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 6:26 am.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish customs made one of the country’s biggest-ever cocaine seizures after confiscating around 1.4 tons of the drug last week in a port near Stockholm, an official told Swedish television on Tuesday.

“If it is as big as we think, it is one of the biggest seizures ever made,” Stefan Granath of Swedish customs told broadcaster SVT, adding they were still waiting for a precise figure of how much was found.

The drug was discovered in a container in the Nynashamn port, south of Stockholm, on April 18, Granath said. Six men have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in its transport.

Granath said the drug likely was meant for the European market and that Sweden was only a transit country.

“Just five to 10 years ago, it was very unusual to seize only 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds),” Granath told SVT.

The volume of cocaine seized by Swedish customs peaked in 2022, when 822 kilograms (1,812 pounds) were confiscated, according to official figures. This was more than 300 kilograms (661 pounds) more than the previous record set in 2018.

Swedish radio said the figure reflected more efficient search methods and an increase in the flow of drugs in general.

Top Stories

Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

A major announcement is coming on some of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Members of Toronto police, Crime Stoppers, and the BOLO Program will speak at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters to unveil Canada's...

2h ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

37m ago

Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series
Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series

Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre...

9h ago

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

13h ago

