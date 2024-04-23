The problem with leaf blowers, and what you can do instead

This April 21, 2024, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a garden rake in use to clear leaves on Long Island, New York. (Jessica Damiano via AP)

By Jessica Damiano, The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 8:26 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 8:42 am.

When I was a kid, I used to help my mother clear leaves the old-fashioned way — with a rake.

These days, I don’t see many rakes in my neighborhood. It seems everyone has a leaf blower or a landscaper who uses one, often at ungodly hours, which disrupts humans as well as wildlife.

The near-constant cacophony of the contentious contraptions has led many communities around the country to restrict or completely ban gas blowers, which typically are louder than electric or battery-operated models, and pollute more, too. Some municipalities offer residents rebates or trade-in programs to replace the gas equipment with electric.

HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL WOES

The noise isn’t merely a nuisance. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prolonged exposure to noise louder than 70 decibels may damage your hearing. Gas-powered leaf blowers can register as high as 100 decibels at the source (the levels decrease with distance).

Most electric models range from 59 to 70 decibels. For context, a motorcycle engine registers at about 95 decibels; normal conversation is around 50. And it’s worth noting that each 10 decibel increase is not merely 10 points louder but 10 times louder, so 80 decibels is a tenfold increase over 70.

Gas-powered leaf blowers also expel fumes and pollutants like carbon monoxide. Both gas and electric blowers stir up particulate matter, dust, mold, pollen, and pathogen-containing bird and animal feces into the air that we (and insects and wildlife) breathe. Folks with respiratory issues or allergies may be especially sensitive.

Both types also blow away mulch, contribute to soil erosion and disrupt delicate ecosystems. The soil depletion makes plants more vulnerable to disease and infestations, which could lead to higher pesticide usage.

The machines’ forceful blasts – which travel up to 200 mph, can displace, injure and kill pollinators and other insects. Birds, too, can become startled into changing their feeding, nesting and mating habits.

SO, WHAT TO DO?

Share this information with your friends and neighbors. If you hire a landscaper, express your concerns and ask them to use electric equipment. If enough people do that, the demand will hopefully effect change.

If you have the time and inclination, rake. On hard surfaces, use a broom. Those are sustainable alternatives that also provide good exercise and some peaceful time alone with your thoughts.

Clear the lawn, but consider leaving leaves where they fall in beds and borders.

Leaf sweepers, which operate like push mowers, capture and collect leaves, twigs and other garden debris in an attached bag. This offers an additional advantage over blowers, which simply move debris out of the way or into a pile that needs to be gathered before reuse or disposal. Electric models are also available.

If you must use a blower, opt for an electric or cordless rechargeable model as a cleaner, quieter compromise. The initial price tag might be higher, but you’ll quickly recoup the cost with savings on gas and oil.

And if a gas-powered model is truly your only option, do yourself, your neighbors, and the birds and bees a favor by running it sparingly and only at half-throttle.

—-

Jessica Damiano writes regular gardening columns for the AP and publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. You can sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.

Jessica Damiano, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

2h ago

Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

A major announcement is coming on some of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Members of Toronto police, Crime Stoppers, and the BOLO Program will speak at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters to unveil Canada's...

3h ago

Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles
Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles

As thousands of visitors flood High Park to see the cherry blossoms, they may need to watch for turtle nests. The High Park Turtle Protectors are warning cherry blossom viewers to look up at the trees...

1h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

42m ago

Top Stories

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

2h ago

Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

A major announcement is coming on some of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Members of Toronto police, Crime Stoppers, and the BOLO Program will speak at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters to unveil Canada's...

3h ago

Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles
Group cautions High Park goers to keep an eye out for at-risk baby turtles

As thousands of visitors flood High Park to see the cherry blossoms, they may need to watch for turtle nests. The High Park Turtle Protectors are warning cherry blossom viewers to look up at the trees...

1h ago

20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving
20-year-old caught going 200 km/h on Hwy. 401 charged with impaired, stunt driving

A 20-year-old faces several charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) caught the driver going 200 km/h on Highway 401 in Mississauga last month. OPP Highway Safety Division shared dashcam video...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

15h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

15h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

15h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

21h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos