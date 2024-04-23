The Rev. Cecil Williams, who turned San Francisco’s Glide Church into a refuge for many, has died

By Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Posted April 23, 2024 7:35 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 7:42 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Rev. Cecil Williams, who with his late wife turned Glide Church in San Francisco into a world-renowned haven for people suffering from poverty and homelessness and living on the margins, has died. He was 94.

Williams and his wife, Janice Marikitami, who passed away in 2021, appeared in Will Smith’s film “The Price of Happiness,” which was based on the life of a homeless father and son who once found help at Glide Memorial Church. Williams died Monday at his home in San Francisco surrounded by friends and family, Glide said in a statement. A cause of death was not given.

An advocate for civil rights and social justice, Williams’ work drew the attention of other celebrities, politicians, and businessmen, including Warren Buffet, who for years helped Williams raise money for the church through an auction for a private lunch with the hedge fund manager.

Maya Angelou, Isabel Allende, Bono, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Clinton were among the celebrities who once attended services at Glide. Williams’ focus always remained on helping the poor.

“I would have to be with people I understand, and it’s the poor,” Williams told the San Francisco Chronicle in a 2013 interview. “I’m with them wherever they are.”

Born and raised in the segregated West Texas town of San Angelo, Williams moved to San Francisco in 1963 to become the pastor at what was then called Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, a house of worship with dwindling parishioners in the heart of the city’s largely impoverished Tenderloin district.

Williams and Marikitami transformed the church with Sunday services that included a jazz band and a Gospel choir. The church eventually amassed 10,000 members, becoming the largest Methodist church in Northern California and one of the largest in the nation.

They also put the church’s sermons into action and through the Glide Foundation started several community outreach programs that have served thousands of San Franciscans for over six decades.

“He led re-entry programs for those leaving prison, provided clothing and housing for people in need, and helped thousands of people access healthcare,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, adding that Williams was “a dear friend” and ”a beacon of light and love.”

Williams never shied from political and social issues, ranging from gay rights to compassion for homeless people and those addicted to drugs.

“He led with compassion and wisdom, always putting the people first and never relenting in his pursuit of justice and equality,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “His kindness brought people together and his vision changed our City and the world.”

Williams retired as the church’s pastor in 2000 but he remained the Minister of Liberation and CEO of the GLIDE Foundation until last year when he stepped down.

“The essence of GLIDE begins and ends with love. … It is time for me to evolve, it is time for GLIDE to continue to evolve. We have gone through so much and come out strong, ready to keep building,” Williams wrote in a letter to parishioners.

Olga R. Rodriguez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

3h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

5h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

1h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

7h ago

Top Stories

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

3h ago

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

5h ago

Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election
Why Millennial and Gen Z votes are so crucial for the Liberals in the next federal election

The Liberal government is promoting measures in the federal budget aimed at young people as a matter of generational fairness, but the governing party also has a vested political interest in reaching out...

1h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

6h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.
13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

More Videos