Varsho stays hot as Blue Jays beat Royals to open series

Daulton Varsho hit his sixth home run of the season, and starter Yusei Kikuchi once again pitched effectively as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night.

Bo Bichette opened the scoring for Toronto by clearing the bases with an RBI triple in the third inning. Varsho would then give the Blue Jays some more breathing room with a two-run shot in the sixth inning.

“The way we’re competing, it’s really fun to be a part of,” Bichette said afterwards. “Especially with me not really doing everything I can, and Vladdy as well and George (Springer) too. Guys are stepping up and helping this team win.”

Kikuchi cruised through six strong innings, his only blemish coming in the sixth courtesy of a two-run homer off the bat of Maikel Garcia. Kikuchi finished with four strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter, improving to 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA this season.

Romano reaches milestone

Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano would preserve the lead en route to the 5-3 win. For Romano, it’s his 100th career save, tying him with Billy Koch for fourth on Toronto’s all-time saves list. The Canadian reliever is only four back of Roberto Osuna for third all-time.

“Awesome for him,” said manager John Schneider. “Personally knowing him for a long time, seeing him as a starter in the minors and getting Rule 5 (drafted) and coming back, a lot of credit goes to him … I’m really glad we won, but I’m really happy for him. He’s really turned himself into a pretty elite closer.”

The fastest Canadian-born pitchers in @MLB HISTORY to 100 saves:



1) Axford (198 GP)

2) Gagné (203 GP)

3) Romano (220 GP)



WOW. #TOTHECORE pic.twitter.com/KTIPAA4XJQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 23, 2024

If they continue at this rate, the Blue Jays would win 92 games — a respectable total that makes you wonder what they’d look like if they can ever get their offence going.

“It really comes down to just reminding people how good they are and what they’re capable of,” Bichette said. “Just helping each other stay consistent.”

The Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman on Tuesday night against Michael Wacha of the Royals. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

