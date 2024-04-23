Varsho stays hot as Blue Jays beat Royals to open series

Jordan Romano
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano (68) and catcher Danny Jansen celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, April 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The Blue Jays won 5-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2024 5:43 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 5:49 am.

Daulton Varsho hit his sixth home run of the season, and starter Yusei Kikuchi once again pitched effectively as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Monday night.

Bo Bichette opened the scoring for Toronto by clearing the bases with an RBI triple in the third inning. Varsho would then give the Blue Jays some more breathing room with a two-run shot in the sixth inning.

“The way we’re competing, it’s really fun to be a part of,” Bichette said afterwards. “Especially with me not really doing everything I can, and Vladdy as well and George (Springer) too. Guys are stepping up and helping this team win.”

Kikuchi cruised through six strong innings, his only blemish coming in the sixth courtesy of a two-run homer off the bat of Maikel Garcia. Kikuchi finished with four strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter, improving to 2-1 with a 2.28 ERA this season.

Romano reaches milestone

Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano would preserve the lead en route to the 5-3 win. For Romano, it’s his 100th career save, tying him with Billy Koch for fourth on Toronto’s all-time saves list. The Canadian reliever is only four back of Roberto Osuna for third all-time.

“Awesome for him,” said manager John Schneider. “Personally knowing him for a long time, seeing him as a starter in the minors and getting Rule 5 (drafted) and coming back, a lot of credit goes to him … I’m really glad we won, but I’m really happy for him. He’s really turned himself into a pretty elite closer.”

If they continue at this rate, the Blue Jays would win 92 games — a respectable total that makes you wonder what they’d look like if they can ever get their offence going.

“It really comes down to just reminding people how good they are and what they’re capable of,” Bichette said. “Just helping each other stay consistent.”

The Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman on Tuesday night against Michael Wacha of the Royals. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

With files from Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith

Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

A major announcement is coming on some of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Members of Toronto police, Crime Stoppers, and the BOLO Program will speak at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters to unveil Canada's...

39m ago

Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series
Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series

Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre...

7h ago

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

12h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

11h ago

