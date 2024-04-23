‘Crystal clear’: Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Myron Demkiw
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw speaks to media in Toronto on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Demkiw says he accepts and supports the verdict of the jury that found a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer not guilty in his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 12:46 pm.

Toronto’s police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer. 

Umar Zameer was acquitted Sunday in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall nearly three years ago. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and testified he didn’t know Northrup and his partner – who were in plain clothes – were police officers.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw was seen hugging Northrup’s widow after the verdict was announced and said that day that police respect the judicial process but “were hoping for a different outcome.”

Demkiw says today that he wants to be “crystal clear” that he supports and accepts the jury’s verdict. 

Related:

The comments come a day after Demkiw announced that his force has asked Ontario Provincial Police to conduct an independent review into the case after “adverse comments” made by the judge presiding over the trial. Demkiw has also ordered a full internal review of all aspects of plainclothes policing.

Demkiw says he’ll try to be as transparent as possible about the findings of the OPP review and is working on rebuilding the public’s trust by examining the circumstances of the case. 

In her final instructions, Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy told jurors they had to consider the possibility the three officers who witnessed the incident had colluded. 

She also said there was no evidence to fully support the Crown’s theory that Northrup was hit while standing out of view of a security camera.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

2h ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

4h ago

Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time
Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time

A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative...

1h ago

3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids
3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as "a large arsenal" of firearms as well as quantities of...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

updated

2h ago

'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke
'He has a knife': Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an...

4h ago

Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time
Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time

A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative...

1h ago

3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids
3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as "a large arsenal" of firearms as well as quantities of...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

19h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

19h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

20h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos