Transitioning from land-based to online casino in Canada

The roots of Canadian gaming trace back to the early 20th century when the first land-based casinos emerged. Initially, they were limited to specific regions and faced strict regulations. Over time, there was a gradual increase in demand for casino entertainment, which led to its expansion across the country.

The turning point came in the late 20th century with the rise of the internet. As technology advanced, the gaming industry in Canada witnessed a paradigm shift. The introduction of online casinos meant Canadians could now experience playing casino games online from home, eliminating the need to travel to physical casinos.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the history of this transition and the current state of online casino regulations in Ontario, providing readers with valuable insights and information to help them make informed decisions.

Land-Based Casino Scene Across Canada

Canada boasts a vibrant land-based casino scene, with iconic establishments scattered across the provinces. From the Casino de Montréal in Quebec to the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort in Ontario, these brick-and-mortar casinos are not just gaming hubs but also popular entertainment destinations.

Beyond the games, land-based casinos often offer live performances, gourmet dining, and luxurious accommodations. The social aspect of visiting a physical casino, and mingling with fellow enthusiasts, is integral to the land-based casino experience.

Today, there are over 85 land-based casinos across Canada.

Transition Period

The rise of online casinos in Canada began in the mid-1990s with the advent of the internet. InterCasino went live in 1994, and JackpotCity Casino went live in 1998.

In the early 2000s, Canada saw a surge in the popularity of online casinos, driven by advancements in internet technology and the increasing accessibility of high-speed connections.

However, these online casinos were neither legal nor regulated. As a result, some players faced challenges related to the legitimacy and reliability of certain online casinos.

Since legalization in Canada, the iGaming industry has come a long way with the rise of regulated and licensed online platforms. This has created a safer and more secure gaming environment for players, with enhanced player protection, responsible gaming measures and an even wider selection of high-quality games.

In 2022, the first province in Canada began regulating the iGaming market internationally, paving the way for an even more positive and thriving industry. Within the first few months of Ontario opening the province to private iGamers, numerous operators had already applied for and received their Ontario license, including SpinAway and SpinCasino.

Current Regulations for Online Casinos in Ontario

Ontario was the first province to open up to international and private iGaming companies, meaning foreign operators could apply for a license to start offering its casino platform to Ontario residents.

In Ontario, online gaming is regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The province has implemented a comprehensive legal framework to ensure the responsible operation of online casinos. These regulations cover essential aspects, including age verification, secure financial transactions, and preventative gaming measures.

Securing approval from the AGCO, the operators mentioned here have not only earned their licenses but also have continued to meticulously adhere to stringent regulations. This commitment enables them to provide a safe and regulated casino experience to the residents of Ontario, ensuring a level of trust, integrity, and excitement that sets them apart in the world of online gaming. Some examples of brands that adhere to the rules and regulations of the market are:

PlayOJO – Originally licensed in the UK in 2015, a license holder in 12 regulated markets globally, today.

VideoSlots – Currently holds over 5 licenses in regulated markets, including Ontario, Sweden, and the UK.

What’s to come

The transformation of Canadian casinos from their land-based format to an online platform is a remarkable showcase of the gaming industry’s adaptability. This has provided Canadians with the flexibility to choose between the traditional brick-and-mortar casinos or the new trend of online gaming.

With the continuous advancements in technology and changing regulatory norms, the Canadian iGaming industry is poised to offer a safe and dynamic experience for players across Ontario.

