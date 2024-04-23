Trudeau in Saskatoon today highlighting budget’s youth, education and health measures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today. Trudeau listens during an announcement at the University of Victoria, in Saanich, B.C., Friday, April 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 4:10 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 4:12 am.

SASKATOON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatoon today.

An itinerary released by his office says he will make an announcement this morning to highlight measures focused on youth, education, and health that were contained in last week’s budget.

Trudeau will be joined at the event by Dan Vandal, minister for northern affairs and Prairie economic development, as well as Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien.

The budget included a renewed investment of $60-million over five years in Futurpreneur Canada, which provides young adults with access to loans, mentorship and resources to create businesses.

Trudeau has faced conflict with Saskatchewan’s government, and its leader Scott Moe, over the federal Liberal government’s carbon tax.

Moe is among a majority of provincial leaders, including lone Liberal Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador, who are asking Trudeau to convene a meeting to discuss alternatives to the consumer carbon price. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

