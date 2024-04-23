US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Never Split the Difference by Chris Voss, narrated by Michael Kramer (HarperAudio)

7. An Unfinished Love Story by Doris Kearns Goodwin, narrated by the author and Bryan Cranston (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. If I Did It by The Goldman Family, Pablo F. Fenjves and Dominick Dunne, narrated by Kim Goldman, Pablo Fenjves, G. Valmont Thomas and Grover Gardner (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. George Orwell’s 1984 by George Orwell and Joe White – adaptation, performed by Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Scott, Tom Hardy, Chukwudi Iwuji, Romesh Ranganathan, Natasia Demetriou, Francesca Mills, Alex Lawther and Katie Leung (Audible Original)

3. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Christine Lakin, Zachary Webber and the author (Forever)

4. The Accidental Dating Experiment by Lauren Blakely, performed by Andi Arndt and Jacob Morgan (Audible Originals)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. A Calamity of Souls by David Baldacci, narrated by the author, MacLeod Andrews, Sisi Aisha Johnson, Kiiri Sandy and Cary Hite (Grand Central Publishing)

7. A Murder to Remember by Brynn Kelly, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Max Roll (Audible Originals)

8. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

9. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

