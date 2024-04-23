The Big Story

These days, something’s always burning: A fire season preview

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on July 16, 2021
Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 23, 2024 8:21 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, evacuation alerts for several communities in B.C. and Alberta are in effect. You may not have noticed, because there are always evacuation alerts in effect now, and there are always fires burning, some of them out of control. When the whole country takes notice is when the skies over entire provinces go dark, the air turns bad or a blaze like the Fort McMurray fire in 2016 blitzes through a city.

All of that will probably happen this year. The conditions are ripe for it, and there’s not much we can do to prevent a devastating fire when it comes. But we can evolve our strategies as the fires get bigger. We can adapt. But … will we?

GUEST: John Vaillant, author, Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
