Zameer acquittal demonstrates why politicians should keep quiet on bail, lawyer says

Umar Zameer during a press conference following his not guilty verdict, in Toronto, Sunday, April 21, 2024. Boris Bytensky, president of the Criminal Lawyers' Association, says Zameer's case is a teachable moment for politicians who spoke out about the decision to grant him bail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2024 2:24 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A leading voice for criminal lawyers in Canada says police and political leaders need to learn the consequences of weighing in on bail decisions.

And Boris Bytensky, president of the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, says the case of Umar Zameer offers a perfect teachable moment.

A jury found Zameer not guilty Sunday in the death of a Toronto police officer who was run over in an underground parking garage in July 2021.

Zameer was granted bail some months later — a decision that drew public criticism from Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

But it wasn’t until the jury was sequestered last week that Canadians learned just how weak the case against Zameer had turned out to be.

Bytensky says it only harms the reputation of the justice system and the presumption of innocence when politicians weigh in on bail decisions.

He said Zameer’s case provides an opportunity to better educate Canadians about how the system works and what “presumed innocent” really means.

After the jury’s verdict came down Sunday, the judge went so far as to apologize to Zameer for what he’d been forced to endure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

1h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

2h ago

Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday
Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday

Drivers who use Highway 401 to cross the City of Toronto will need to prepare for a much slower commute. Ontario's Ministry of Transportation (MTO) confirmed to 680 NewsRadio Toronto that long-term...

22m ago

3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids
3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as "a large arsenal" of firearms as well as quantities of...

3h ago

