Authorities in Togo are cracking down on media and the opposition, report says ahead of election

FILE - Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe waves before a working lunch at the Elysee Palace in Paris on April 9, 2021. Activists and opposition leaders in the West African country of Togo called on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, for protests to stop the country's president from signing off on a new constitution that would scrap future presidential elections and could extend his decades-long rule until 2031. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

By Erick Kaglan, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 4:46 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 4:57 pm.

LOME, Togo (AP) — Authorities in Togo have repressed the media and prevented civilians from gathering to protest peacefully, Amnesty International said in a report published Wednesday, ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

Amnesty International said in its annual report on human rights around the world that two newspapers in Togo were forced to close for several months last year, while a number of journalists were arrested or hit with hefty fines after reporting on corruption.

Two journalists in Togo were sentenced to three years in prison after reporting about a minister’s involvement in corruption, but both fled the country to avoid detention. The human rights organization said it had recorded instances in which detainees in prison were tortured or mistreated.

The report comes at a time of heightened tension in Togo, a country of about 8 million people that has been ruled by the same family for almost 60 years. Parliamentary elections have been pushed back until April 29, and the government have arrested opposition figures and quashed efforts to organize protests ahead of the vote.

At issue is a proposed new constitution that would scrap presidential elections permanently, giving parliament the power to choose the president instead. It is awaiting sign off by President Faure Gnassingbe. The opposition and the clergy say the legislation is an effort by Gnassingbe to prolong his rule after his mandate expires in 2025.

Erick Kaglan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

47m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

13m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

13m ago

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

47m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

13m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

2h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

6h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

5h ago

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

20h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

20h ago

More Videos