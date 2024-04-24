Bears unveil plan for lakefront stadium and seek public funding to make it happen

Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren speaks during a news conference where NFL football team unveiled a nearly $5 billion proposal Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Chicago, for an enclosed stadium next door to their current home at Soldier Field.(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 4:36 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 4:43 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears unveiled a nearly $5 billion proposal Wednesday for an enclosed stadium next door to their current home at Soldier Field as part of a major project that would transform the city’s lakefront, and they are asking for public funding to help make it happen.

The plan calls for $3.2 billion for the new stadium plus an additional $1.5 billion in infrastructure. The team and the city said the project would add green and open space while improving access to the city’s Museum Campus and could also include a publicly owned hotel.

“This is not an easy project, but Chicago doesn’t like it easy,” Bears president Kevin Warren said.

The announcement at Soldier Field comes during a busy week for the Bears. They are expected to take 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the draft on Thursday night and bank on the USC quarterback to solidify a position that has long been a sore spot for the founding NFL franchise.

The team said last month it was prepared to provide more than $2 billion in funding toward a publicly owned stadium in the city.

The proposal calls for $2.025 billion from the Bears, $300 million from an NFL loan and $900 million in bonds from the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority. The funding from the ISFA would involve extending bonds of the existing 2% hotel tax.

The Bears said the project would generate $8 billion in economic impact for the region. It would be built in three phases and take up to five years. The new stadium would be constructed on a parking lot just south of Soldier Field, the Bears’ home since 1971. The team’s lease at the 100-year-old stadium runs through 2033.

Mayor Brandon Johnson gave a full-throated endorsement, saying the project is in line with Daniel Burnham’s “Plan of Chicago.” He said there would be no tax hikes or new taxes for Chicago residents.

Renderings show the Bears’ stadium would have a translucent roof and massive glass panels that would bring in sunlight and allow for views of Chicago’s famed skyline. The plan is to host major concerts throughout the year as well as Super Bowls, Final Fours and Big Ten championship games.

Though Soldier Field’s famed colonnades would be preserved, the spaceship-like stadium that was installed in the renovation two decades ago would be torn out and replaced by playing fields as well as park space. The plan calls for a pedestrian mall, food and beverage options, a promenade and plaza.

“My administration insisted that any new project — especially one on public land — must deliver strong public benefit and public use for the City of Chicago, and I am pleased today that this plan does exactly that,” Johnson said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said he wasn’t on board.

“I remain skeptical about this proposal and I wonder whether it’s a good deal for the taxpayers,” Pritzker told reporters Wednesday at an unrelated news conference. “I’m not sure this is among the highest priorities for taxpayers.”

Illinois’ top legislative leaders were also doubtful.

“If we were to put this issue on the board for a vote right now, it would fail and it would fail miserably,” Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said at an unrelated news conference. “There is no environment for something like this today.”

However, he added that the environment in Springfield does change.

The proposal comes as two other Chicago sports teams, including the White Sox and Red Stars, have expressed interest in public funding for new stadiums.

Warren, who replaced the retired Ted Phillips a year ago, played a big role in the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis through a public-private partnership when he worked in the Minnesota Vikings’ front office from 2005 to 2019.

The Bears spent $197.2 million more than a year ago to purchase the site of the shuttered Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs Inc. They envisioned building a stadium on the 326-acre tract of land some 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field, with restaurants, retail and more on the property — all for about $5 billion, with some taxpayer help.

The Bears had said they would pay for the stadium in Arlington Heights, with taxpayer dollars covering infrastructure costs such as roads and sewers. Those plans stalled, with the team citing a property assessment it said was too high.

They would remain tenants by staying in Chicago rather than owning a stadium in Arlington Heights. But Warren said he sees it as more of a partnership with the city rather than a landlord-tenant relationship.

“I believe in Mayor Johnson,” Warren said. “I believe in his staff, his vision, I believe in this city. I don’t look at it as being a renter. I look at it as being able to develop a relationship, to be able to come together. People asked that same question in Minnesota — why would you want to be a renter?”

___

Associated Press reporter Sophia Tareen in Chicago contributed to this report. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

46m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

12m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

12m ago

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

46m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

12m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

2h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

6h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

5h ago

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

20h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

20h ago

More Videos