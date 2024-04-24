Complex stories of migration are among the finalists for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

FILE - Irish writer Anne Enright holds a copy of her book after she won the Man Booker fiction prize for "The Gathering," an uncompromising portrait of a troubled family that its author called the literary equivalent of a Hollywood weepie, in London on Oct. 16 2007. Novels that give voice to the often unheard stories of migrants around the world are among the nominees for the 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction. The 16-book long list announced Tuesday, April 24, 2024, for the 30,000 pound ($38,000) award includes works by writers from Ghana, Barbados, Britain, the United States, Ireland, South Korea and Australia. One of the most published authors is Ireland’s Anne Enright, nominated for her seventh novel, “The Wren, The Wren.” (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) AP2007

By The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 3:18 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 3:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Two novels that tell complex and surprising stories of migration are among six finalists for the 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction.

U.S.-French writer Aube Rey Lescure’s debut novel “River East, River West” depicts west to east immigration through the story of Americans in China, while British author Isabella Hammad’s “Enter Ghost” charts a Shakespearean actress’s complicated return to her Palestinian homeland.

The shortlist announced Wednesday for the 30,000 pound ($37,000) award includes two Irish writers: Claire Kilroy, for her story of motherhood, “Soldier, Sailor,” and Anne Enright for multigenerational saga “The Wren, The Wren.”

Australia’s Kate Grenville, a previous Women’s Prize winner, makes the list with her eighth novel, historical adventure “Restless Dolly Maunder.” U.S. writer V. V. Ganeshananthan is nominated for her second novel, “Brotherless Night,” set during Sri Lanka’s civil war.

Founded in 1996, the prize is open to female English-language writers from any country. Past winners include Zadie Smith, Tayari Jones and Barbara Kingsolver, who won last year for “Demon Copperhead.”

This year, awards organizers launched a companion Women’s Prize for Nonfiction to help rectify an imbalance in publishing. In 2022, only 26.5% of nonfiction books reviewed in Britain’s newspapers were by women, and male writers dominated established nonfiction writing prizes.

The winners of both fiction and nonfiction prizes will be crowned at a ceremony in London on June 13.

The Associated Press

