Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Paramedic Services ambulance
Peel Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 24, 2024 6:45 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 6:47 pm.

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Peel police say a vehicle struck a parked trailer in the parking lot of a complex at Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are expected to provide further details later this evening.

This is a developing story

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto's DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant's lights off, for good. Owner...

1h ago

Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car
Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car

Dave Pilar has been parking his vehicle at a lot in front of his Scarborough residence for years. But in his sixth year of owning an SUV, he experienced a theft unrecognizable to the eye right away. "They...

2h ago

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

3h ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

4h ago

