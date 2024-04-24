DEVELOPING
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Posted April 24, 2024 6:45 pm.
Last Updated April 24, 2024 6:47 pm.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
Peel police say a vehicle struck a parked trailer in the parking lot of a complex at Tomken Road and Courtney Park Drive East just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are expected to provide further details later this evening.
This is a developing story