Ex-SNC executive sentenced to prison term in bridge bribery case

An AtkinsRéalis logo is shown in a handout. The company says it has won a contract as part of the project to build the new Île d'Orléans bridge in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 11:42 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 11:56 am.

OTTAWA — The RCMP says a former SNC-Lavalin executive has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison in connection with a bribery scheme for a bridge repair contract in Montreal.

Police say Normand Morin, once a high-ranking vice-president at the engineering firm, received the sentence Tuesday after his conviction for corruption and fraud last month.

The police investigation revealed that SNC-Lavalin executives paid bribes of $2.23 million in order to secure a $128-million contract to repair the Jacques-Cartier Bridge deck in the early 2000s.

In 2017, Michel Fournier, former CEO of the Federal Bridge Corp., admitted to receiving the bribes through Swiss bank accounts between 1997 and 2004.

Fournier was sentenced to five and a half years in prison and has since received full parole.

SNC-Lavalin — now known as AtkinsRéalis — agreed in 2022 to pay Quebec nearly $30 million over three years to settle criminal bribery charges stemming from work on the bridge that runs between Montreal and Longueuil, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

The Canadian Press

