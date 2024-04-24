Feds need ‘nuanced’ approach to ensure public sector doesn’t lose tech talent: Anand

Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Canada has to take a "nuanced" approach to shrinking its public service in order to protect some of its tech worker ranks. Anand rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 10:42 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 10:56 am.

TORONTO — Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Canada has to take a “nuanced” approach to shrinking its public service in order to protect some of its tech worker ranks.

Anand says she does not want to see the number of cyber or procurement experts decrease in an era when their skills are crucial.

The remarks come roughly a week after the federal government’s budget revealed natural rates of attrition will see the public service’s size decline by 5,000 full-time roles over the next four years.

The public service sat at about 368,000 members at the end of March, but Anand said last week that no government ministry and agency would be left out of the process of cutting.

Anand appeared virtually at a Microsoft event in Toronto, where she discussed the $2.4 billion in AI investments in the government’s budget.

Anand also used her appearance at the event to tease a summit in Ottawa next month with think tanks and other stakeholders to help the government develop an AI strategy for the federal public sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

3m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

11m ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton, whom Peel Regional Police called a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions and over 30 charges, was arrested again. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in North York highrise fire
Man seriously injured in North York highrise fire

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York. Firefighters responded to the highrise at Trethewey...

1h ago

