Guard kills Georgia inmate at hospital after he overpowered other officer, investigators say

By The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 12:26 pm.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prison guard shot and killed a prisoner she had helped escort to a hospital for treatment after he snatched another guard’s pepper spray and used it to overpower him, authorities said Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its agents are investigating the late Tuesday shooting at Washington County Regional Hospital in Sandersville, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Macon. The agency typically handles cases involving shootings by Georgia law enforcement officers.

Two corrections officers from Washington State Prison took 31-year-old Jacob Henson to the hospital after he was stabbed by a fellow prisoner during a fight, the GBI said in a news release.

The bureau said its preliminary investigation indicated that Henson began fighting with one of the guards at the hospital, grabbed a cannister of pepper spray from the officer and used it to subdue him. The inmate began advancing toward the second guard, still spraying from the cannister, when she shot and killed him, according to the GBI.

The GBI didn’t say what sparked the fight between the inmate and guards. Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said it “appeared to be an escape attempt.”

The officer who was doused with pepper spray was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said Lori Benoit, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Corrections. She said both guards who were involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the GBI investigation. Neither the GBI nor the Corrections Department released the guards’ names.

No one else was injured.

Henson had been serving an eight-year prison sentence since 2019 after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and several counts of theft in Cherokee County north of Atlanta. Prosecutors said Henson stole motorcycles, ATVs, trucks, a car and a child’s dirt bike during the summer of 2018.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

1h ago

Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend
Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend

Toronto is well into spring and the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom but the city is now under a frost advisory as the dreaded windchill is set to make a comeback Wednesday night. Environment Canada...

19m ago

Suspect sought after assault at East York home
Suspect sought after assault at East York home

Toronto police have named a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a victim at a home in East York. Investigators say it happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at a residence in the Barrington...

45m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

1h ago

Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend
Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend

Toronto is well into spring and the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom but the city is now under a frost advisory as the dreaded windchill is set to make a comeback Wednesday night. Environment Canada...

19m ago

Suspect sought after assault at East York home
Suspect sought after assault at East York home

Toronto police have named a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a victim at a home in East York. Investigators say it happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at a residence in the Barrington...

45m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

16h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

16h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

23h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos