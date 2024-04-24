Indigenous group detains 12 alleged gold miners in Amazon and hands them over to Brazilian police

By Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 8:45 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 8:56 pm.

SAO PAULO (AP) — An Indigenous group in Brazil said Wednesday its members detained 12 people for allegedly mining illegally in the Amazon and handed them over to police.

The non-profit Urihi Associação Yanomami said in a statement that the incident took place Tuesday in the northern state of Roraima, which borders Venezuela. The organization said its move was aimed at avoiding the risk of water contamination by mercury in mining.

Brazil’s Indigenous Peoples Ministry confirmed that a dozen alleged miners, including 10 men and two women, were in police custody.

The Yanomami group filmed some of its members carrying bows and shotguns as they took the alleged miners to police. The detainees did not make comments in the video. The Associated Press could not find a spokesperson for them.

The Yanomami community is the Amazon’s largest Indigenous tribe living in relative isolation, and many of its members are contaminated with mercury coming from widespread illegal gold mining, according to Brazil’s top public health institute.

The Yanomami territory, which covers an area the size of Portugal and has a population of 27,000, has endured decades of illegal mining. Its problem with miners significantly expanded during the four-year term of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, which ended in 2022.

The Yanomami group criticized the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the continued presence of illegal miners.

Lula has promised to expel gold prospectors from Yanomami territory and improve health conditions, but Indigenous leaders say his administration has yet to deliver.

On April 10, Pope Francis met with a leader of Brazil’s Yanomami people, who asked for papal backing for Lula’s efforts to reverse decades of exploitation of the Amazon and better protect its Indigenous peoples. Francis told Yanomami leader David Kopenawa he would speak with Brazil’s president about the issue.

The Amazon rainforest is a key buffer against climate change, and studies have said that Indigenous-controlled forests are the best-preserved in the region.

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga
Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Peel police say a UPS delivery truck struck a parked cargo trailer in the parking lot of the Westport Business Complex on Tomken Road...

21m ago

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

3h ago

Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car
Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car

Dave Pilar has been parking his vehicle at a lot in front of his Scarborough residence for years. But in his sixth year of owning an SUV, he experienced a theft unrecognizable to the eye right away. "They...

4h ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

24m ago

Top Stories

Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga
Driver killed after truck strikes stationary trailer in Mississauga

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Peel police say a UPS delivery truck struck a parked cargo trailer in the parking lot of the Westport Business Complex on Tomken Road...

21m ago

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

3h ago

Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car
Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car

Dave Pilar has been parking his vehicle at a lot in front of his Scarborough residence for years. But in his sixth year of owning an SUV, he experienced a theft unrecognizable to the eye right away. "They...

4h ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

3h ago

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

6h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

10h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

10h ago

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
More Videos