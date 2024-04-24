London police contain 2 horses loose in the city. Several more believed to be on the run too

A white horse on the loose bolts through the streets of London near Aldwych, on Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP) PA

By The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 5:44 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 6:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — London police have contained two military horses that were seen running around loose without riders in the heart of the U.K. capital on Wednesday morning. Several other horses are still believed to be on the loose.

Details remain sketchy as to what happened but British media is reporting that seven military horses initially got loose, with police working with army personnel to recapture them.

Reports have emerged that a taxi driver waiting near Buckingham Palace had his car window smashed by a spooked horse, while a parked double-decker tour bus had its windscreen damaged.

City of London police said two of the horses had been recaptured and that officers were waiting for a horse box from the British Army to collect the animals and take them to a veterinarian.

Images of the two horses, one of which is black and the other white, wearing saddles and bridles, were circulating across social media. The front of the white horse was covered in red.

They were seen running on the road near Aldwych, which is in between London’s historic financial center and the West End, the hub of the capital’s entertainment industry.

Police officers contained the horses about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of central London, near Limehouse.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday
Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday

Drivers who use Highway 401 to cross the City of Toronto will need to prepare for a much slower commute. Ontario's Ministry of Transportation (MTO) confirmed to 680 NewsRadio Toronto that long-term...

12h ago

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

9h ago

Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre
Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre

It's not a story you'll hear every day. A poisoned fox has been given a second chance at life thanks to a blood donation from a dog, the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) said. When a woman noticed a...

1h ago

TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools
TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustees have resoundingly rejected a motion that had called for the anti-abortion flag to be flown at every school for the month of way. The motion...

6h ago

Top Stories

Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday
Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday

Drivers who use Highway 401 to cross the City of Toronto will need to prepare for a much slower commute. Ontario's Ministry of Transportation (MTO) confirmed to 680 NewsRadio Toronto that long-term...

12h ago

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

9h ago

Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre
Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre

It's not a story you'll hear every day. A poisoned fox has been given a second chance at life thanks to a blood donation from a dog, the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) said. When a woman noticed a...

1h ago

TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools
TCDSB trustees reject motion to fly anti-abortion flag at schools

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) trustees have resoundingly rejected a motion that had called for the anti-abortion flag to be flown at every school for the month of way. The motion...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

10h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

10h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

17h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos