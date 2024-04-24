Man injured in 40-foot fall in The Annex

A man has been rushed to hospital after being injured in a fall in The Annex.

Police were called to Bloor Street and Madison Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The circumstances of how the man, believed to be in his 20s, fell are still unknown, but it’s believed he fell approximately 40 feet and an investigation is underway.

Paramedics suffered life-threatening injuries in the fall.

Police previously said it was a youth, but Paramedics say the person who fell is a man in his 20s.

More to come. Developing story.