Manitoba lifts ban on homegrown cannabis, pauses some new retail licences

Matt Wiebe, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Manitoba, Minister responsible for the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville at a Premier and cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 5:56 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 6:12 pm.

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is lifting its ban on homegrown recreational cannabis while at the same time pausing approval of some new retail outlets.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe has introduced a bill that would end a ban on homegrown pot and allow people to grow up to four plants under federal law.

If the bill becomes law, it would leave Quebec as the only province with a ban.

Manitoba’s NDP government is also putting a temporary moratorium on new licences for controlled-access stores that sell cannabis in urban areas.

Unlike stand-alone stores that only admit adults, controlled-access outlets include convenience stores and gas stations that are open to all ages but put cannabis products out of the reach of customers.

There are 11 such outlets in urban areas already, and the province says it wants to take time to review whether adding more is necessary and socially responsible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

30m ago

Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car
Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car

Dave Pilar has been parking his vehicle at a lot in front of his Scarborough residence for years. But in his sixth year of owning an SUV, he experienced a theft unrecognizable to the eye right away. "They...

1h ago

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

2h ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

3h ago

Top Stories

Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights
Popular St. Clair West patio at risk of closing over lights

Twinkling lights wrapped around Toronto’s DeSotos Eatery on St. Clair West create a welcoming glow. But a fight to keep those lights on now threatens to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Owner...

30m ago

Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car
Scarborough man's warning after licence plates are stolen right off his car

Dave Pilar has been parking his vehicle at a lot in front of his Scarborough residence for years. But in his sixth year of owning an SUV, he experienced a theft unrecognizable to the eye right away. "They...

1h ago

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

2h ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

3h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

7h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

7h ago

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

22h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

22h ago

More Videos