Montreal Olympic Stadium fire: Quebec grants up to $40 million for cleanup, repairs

An aerial view of Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Monday Feb. 5, 2024. The Quebec government has awarded the organization that manages Montreal's Olympic Stadium up to $40 million to pay for repairs and decontamination following a March 21 fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 2:44 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 2:56 pm.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has awarded the organization that manages Montreal’s Olympic Stadium up to $40 million to pay for repairs and decontamination after a March 21 fire.

Parc olympique spokesman Cédric Essiminy says extensive decontamination work is needed in the stadium’s tower because smoke spread throughout the building.

He says around nine kilometres of ventilation ducts need to be cleaned, as do offices located in the tower.

Essiminy says the stadium’s tower and an attached sports complex, which have been closed since the fire, could reopen in late summer or early fall.

Montreal police say the fire, which began at the base of the stadium’s tower, remains under investigation.

In February, the Quebec government said it would spend around $870 million to replace the stadium’s roof.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

