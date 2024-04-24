Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,873.72, down 138 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 14 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $80.37 on 10.6 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 48 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $64.12 on 9.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $3.10, or 2.27 per cent, to $133.31 on 8.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $48.86 on 7.0 million shares.

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Up 22 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $111.80 on 6.8 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down 87 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $127.24 on 5.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down $1.79, or 3.31 per cent, to $52.30. Rogers Communications Inc. is listing its data centres for sale in an effort to raise a billion dollars as the company moves to pay off debt related to the Shaw merger, the company said. The push to sell real estate assets comes as Rogers reported reaching its target of $1 billion in savings after its takeover of Shaw Communications — 12 months ahead of schedule. Still, the company’s chief executive told analysts he’s on the hunt for more. Rogers reported a first-quarter profit of $256 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, down from $511 million a year ago or $1 per diluted share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (TSX:CP). Transportation. Down $7.54, or 6.30 per cent, to $112.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. is preparing for the possibility of a strike by some 3,300 workers next month. The potential work stoppage helps account for what the chief executive called a “responsibly conservative” forecast that predicts only a slight uptick in cargo volumes this year. The Calgary-based operator said it earned net income attributable to controlling shareholders of $775 million or 83 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. That is down from a profit of $800 million or 86 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24,2024.

The Canadian Press