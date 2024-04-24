Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 4:44 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,873.72, down 138 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 14 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $80.37 on 10.6 million shares. 

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 48 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $64.12 on 9.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $3.10, or 2.27 per cent, to $133.31 on 8.7 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $48.86 on 7.0 million shares. 

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Up 22 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $111.80 on 6.8 million shares. 

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down 87 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $127.24 on 5.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down $1.79, or 3.31 per cent, to $52.30. Rogers Communications Inc. is listing its data centres for sale in an effort to raise a billion dollars as the company moves to pay off debt related to the Shaw merger, the company said. The push to sell real estate assets comes as Rogers reported reaching its target of $1 billion in savings after its takeover of Shaw Communications — 12 months ahead of schedule. Still, the company’s chief executive told analysts he’s on the hunt for more. Rogers reported a first-quarter profit of $256 million, or 46 cents per diluted share, down from $511 million a year ago or $1 per diluted share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (TSX:CP). Transportation. Down $7.54, or 6.30 per cent, to $112.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. is preparing for the possibility of a strike by some 3,300 workers next month. The potential work stoppage helps account for what the chief executive called a “responsibly conservative” forecast that predicts only a slight uptick in cargo volumes this year. The Calgary-based operator said it earned net income attributable to controlling shareholders of $775 million or 83 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. That is down from a profit of $800 million or 86 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

46m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

11m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

12m ago

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

46m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

11m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

2h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

6h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

5h ago

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

20h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

20h ago

More Videos