Publishing spinoff of ‘Wednesday’ has everything from tarot cards to ‘Woeful Waffles’

By The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 8:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Penguin Random House is teaming with Amazon MGM Studios on a series of books based on “Wednesday,” the Emmy-winning hit about young Wednesday Addams of Addams Family fame.

The publisher announced Wednesday (of course) that the series will debut this summer, with upcoming releases including an all-ages coloring book, a young adult novelization of the show’s first season and a Wednesday Addams cookbook, which includes the recipe for the pitch-black “Wednesday’s Woeful Waffles.”

“Our eclectic program includes something for readers of all ages — from a Little Golden Book to cookbooks to tarot cards — and offers fans of the series new ways to enjoy their favorite show during the wait between seasons,” Christopher Angelilli, vice president and editor-in-chief and director of Licensed Publishing at the Penguin division Random House Children’s Books, said in a statement.

“Wednesday” has been streamed through Netflix, but the series is produced by MGM, which holds licensing rights.

“Wednesday,” with Jenny Ortega in the title role, premiered on Netflix in 2022 and soon became one of its most popular English-language programs, with billions of global views. Netflix renewed “Wednesday” for a second season, but the starting date has been not been announced.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

12m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

44m ago

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

2h ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been...

7m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

12m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

44m ago

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

2h ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

13h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

13h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

20h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos