Southwest Airlines flight attendants ratify a contract that will raise pay about 33% over 4 years

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, ratified a contract that includes pay raises totaling more than 33% over four years, as airline workers continue to benefit from the industry's recovery since the pandemic. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 4:33 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 4:42 pm.

DALLAS (AP) — Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines have ratified a contract that includes pay raises totaling more than 33% over four years, as airline workers continue to benefit from the industry’s recovery since the pandemic.

The Transport Workers Union said Wednesday that members of Local 556 approved the contract by a margin of 81% to 19%. The union’s board rejected a lower offer last summer, and flight attendants voted against a second proposal in December.

Southwest has about 20,000 flight attendants. They will get raises of more than 22% on May 1 and annual increases of 3% in each of the following three years.

The union said the contract provides record gains for flight attendants and sets a standard for other flight attendants. Cabin crews at United Airlines and American Airlines, which are represented by other unions, are still negotiating contracts.

The union said the deal gives Southwest crews the shortest on-duty day and highest pay in the industry, compensation during disruptions like the Southwest meltdown in December 2022, and industry-first paid maternity and parental leave. Workers will also split $364 million in ratification bonuses, according to the union.

Dallas-based Southwest, the nation’s fourth-biggest airline, said the contract includes changes in scheduling and will help the airline’s operation.

Pilot unions at Delta, United, American and Southwest approved contracts last year that raised pay by more than one-third over several years. This week, Delta said its flight attendants and other nonunion workers will get 5% raises.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

46m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

12m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

12m ago

Top Stories

Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex
Teen injured in 40-foot fall from school in The Annex

A teenage student has suffered critical injuries after being injured in a fall at a school in The Annex. Police were called to University of Toronto Schools on Bloor Street near Spadina Avenue just...

46m ago

Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect
Does a dangerous dog live near you? You can now find out as new measures to protect public go into effect

New measures aimed at protecting the public from dangerous dogs went into effect in Toronto on Wednesday after they were recently approved by city council. The City has currently deemed 373 dogs across...

1h ago

Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns
Border agency eyes smartphone facial recognition system amid privacy concerns

Travellers would be able to use facial recognition technology to identify themselves through their smartphones when crossing the border under a planned federal project.  The Canada Border Services...

12m ago

Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages
Experts dispel myths about halal mortgages

Financial and real estate professionals are trying to clear the air on halal mortgages, which have been in the spotlight since the Trudeau government vowed in the spring budget to begin consultations to...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways
Speed limit increases coming to more sections of Ontario's 400-series highways

Ontario's minister of transportation made the announcement saying 110 km/h will be the new speed limit on more section of highways across southern and northern Ontario.

2h ago

0:19
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London
ON CAM: Horses run amok in central London

Four people are hurt after five military horses broke loose and galloped through central London. The so-called "working horses" were about to be inspected ahead of rehearsals for King Charles' June birthday parade.

6h ago

0:49
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape
3 arrested in jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape

Toronto Police have arrested three suspects in a jewellery store robbery near Danforth and Pape.

5h ago

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

20h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

20h ago

More Videos