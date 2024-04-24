S&P/TSX composite down nearly 150 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and telecommunication stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 146.74 points at 21,864.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 153.96 points at 38,349.73. The S&P 500 index was down 12.16 points at 5,058.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 5.86 points at 15,702.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.86 cents US compared with 73.14 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was down 82 cents at US$82.54 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.01 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$6.80 at US$2,348.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.51 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

