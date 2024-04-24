Statistics Canada reports February retail sales down 0.1% to $66.7 billion

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.1 per cent to $66.7 billion in February, weighed down by lower sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.

The agency says sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors fell 2.2 per cent in February, while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 0.5 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — were unchanged in February.

Sales at general merchandise retailers rose 1.1 per cent, while health and personal care retailers gained 0.4 per cent. Sales at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers fell 1.5 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 0.3 per cent in February.

Statistics Canada says its advance estimate suggests retail sales were unchanged in March, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press