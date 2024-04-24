Statistics Canada reports February retail sales down 0.1% to $66.7 billion

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.1 per cent to $66.7 billion in February, weighed down by lower sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors. A gas station is seen in Toronto on Thursday, April 18, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 9:15 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.1 per cent to $66.7 billion in February, weighed down by lower sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.

The agency says sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors fell 2.2 per cent in February, while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 0.5 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — were unchanged in February.

Sales at general merchandise retailers rose 1.1 per cent, while health and personal care retailers gained 0.4 per cent. Sales at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers fell 1.5 per cent.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 0.3 per cent in February.

Statistics Canada says its advance estimate suggests retail sales were unchanged in March, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

10m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

42m ago

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

2h ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been...

5m ago

