The EU will probe whether China is unfairly denying companies access to its medical devices market

By Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2024 7:52 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 7:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced on Wednesday an investigation into whether China is using unfair methods to deprive companies in Europe of access to its market for medical devices ranging from hypodermic needles to high-tech scanners.

The probe launched by the European Commission — the EU’s executive branch as well as its trade and competition watchdog — is the latest attempt to help companies gain the kind of access to China’s vast markets that Chinese firms enjoy in Europe.

“Openness is vital for businesses to thrive, for consumers, and to spur innovation worldwide,” commission trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

“We are launching this investigation with China so that we can achieve a level playing field in our procurement markets for producers of medical devices, on both sides,” he said. “Regrettably, our repeated discussions with China on this trade irritant have been fruitless.”

Should it fail to resolve the issue, Brussels could restrict the access of Chinese buyers, goods and services to the EU market. It says Chinese exports of medical devices to Europe surged more than 100% between 2015 and 2023.

The commission said it has gathered evidence indicating that China’s market has gradually closed to European firms and products made in the EU. It asserts that measures introduced by China “unfairly differentiate” between local and foreign companies. It did not quantify the effects on European businesses.

France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands are among the countries worst hit, the commission said, but it added that the medical device market is so big that many large companies and thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises around Europe might be suffering unfair treatment.

The first step in the investigation — which could take from nine to 14 months to complete — will be for the commission to send a list of questions to Chinese authorities.

The commission is hopeful that no action will be needed. It says the main aim is to win fair treatment for all sides. “Our expectation is that China’s market for public procurement will be as open to us as ours is to them. Simple. Nothing more, nothing less,” spokesman Olof Gill told reporters.

But China’s foreign ministry said the EU move smacked of protectionism.

“The EU has always touted itself as the most open market worldwide, but what we see now is that it is gradually moving towards protectionism,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

“We urge the EU to adhere to its commitment to the open market and the principle of fair competition, abide by WTO (World Trade Organization) rules, and stop unwarrantedly suppressing and restricting Chinese companies on various pretexts,” he said.

___

Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

1h ago

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

10h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue...

15m ago

Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre
Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre

It's not a story you'll hear every day. A poisoned fox has been given a second chance at life thanks to a blood donation from a dog, the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) said. When a woman noticed a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

1h ago

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

10h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue...

15m ago

Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre
Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre

It's not a story you'll hear every day. A poisoned fox has been given a second chance at life thanks to a blood donation from a dog, the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) said. When a woman noticed a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

11h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

11h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

19h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos