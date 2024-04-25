Air Canada flight from Pearson to Paris cancelled due to France’s air traffic control strike

An Air Canada jet taxis at the airport, Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 25, 2024 9:15 am.

Air passengers travelling to and from Paris experienced significant disruptions Thursday, resulting in the cancellation of an Air Canada flight departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“We’re very sorry, this flight is cancelled because an external labour disruption is affecting our operations,” reads Air Canada’s flight status update.

Toronto Pearson wrote an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledging that France’s air traffic controller strike led to an airline cancelling one of Thursday’s three flights arriving from Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

Three flights departing from Toronto Pearson to CDG are unaffected,” the post reads.

French civil aviation authorities had preemptively requested airlines to cut their flights significantly — by 75 per cent at Paris-Orly, 55 per cent at Charles-de-Gaulle, and 65 per cent at Marseille-Provence, with varying reductions across other French airports. As a result, operations were severely limited, also affecting international flights that cross French airspace.

While the flights that did operate faced only moderate delays, significant cancellations and scheduling adjustments led to continued travel difficulties for thousands of passengers.

Correction note: A previous version incorrectly mentioned that Air Canada’s flight cancellation on Wednesday was due to the ongoing airline food workers’ strike.

Top Stories

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the eighth floor of a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter...

27m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the death of a man who was found in an apartment building in the city's east end is now being investigated as a homicide. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

30m ago

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with “egregious” improper rulings,...

breaking

21m ago

Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know

An invasive and toxic worm that can grow up to three feet long has made its way to Ontario, and with sightings across the GTA becoming more prevalent, gardeners and pet owners are being warned about its...

25m ago

