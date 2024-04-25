Air Canada flight from Pearson to Paris cancelled due to France’s air traffic control strike

Air passengers travelling to and from Paris experienced significant disruptions Thursday, resulting in the cancellation of an Air Canada flight departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“We’re very sorry, this flight is cancelled because an external labour disruption is affecting our operations,” reads Air Canada’s flight status update.

Toronto Pearson wrote an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, acknowledging that France’s air traffic controller strike led to an airline cancelling one of Thursday’s three flights arriving from Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

Three flights departing from Toronto Pearson to CDG are unaffected,” the post reads.

Today's three flights departing from Toronto Pearson to CDG are currently unaffected.https://t.co/b2onT4RS3b https://t.co/blfq1OGoLk — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) April 25, 2024

French civil aviation authorities had preemptively requested airlines to cut their flights significantly — by 75 per cent at Paris-Orly, 55 per cent at Charles-de-Gaulle, and 65 per cent at Marseille-Provence, with varying reductions across other French airports. As a result, operations were severely limited, also affecting international flights that cross French airspace.

While the flights that did operate faced only moderate delays, significant cancellations and scheduling adjustments led to continued travel difficulties for thousands of passengers.

Correction note: A previous version incorrectly mentioned that Air Canada’s flight cancellation on Wednesday was due to the ongoing airline food workers’ strike.