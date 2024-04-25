Alabama sets July execution date for man convicted of killing delivery driver

This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections. shows Keith Edmund Gavin. The Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 authorized an execution date for Gavin, who was convicted in the 1998 shooting death of William Clinton Clayton, Jr. in Cherokee County. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 8:30 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 8:42 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The execution date for a man convicted in the 1998 fatal shooting of a delivery driver who had stopped at an ATM has been set for July 18, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

Keith Edmund Gavin, 64, will be put to death by lethal injection, which is the state’s primary execution method.

The announcement came a week after the Alabama Supreme Court authorized the execution to go forward.

Gavin was convicted of capital murder for the shooting death of William Clinton Clayton, Jr. in Cherokee County in northeast Alabama. Clayton, a delivery driver, was shot when he stopped at an ATM to get money to take his wife to dinner, prosecutors said. A jury voted 10-2 in favor of the death penalty for Gavin. The trial court accepted the jury’s recommendation and sentenced him to death.

Gavin’s attorney had asked the court not to authorize the execution, arguing the state was moving Gavin to the “front of the line” ahead of other inmates who had exhausted their appeals.

The state is also scheduled to execute Jamie Mills by lethal injection on May 30. Mills was convicted for the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery.

Alabama in January carried out the nation’s first execution using nitrogen gas, but lethal injection remains the state’s primary execution method.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A 30-year-old man is dead and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. Investigators say just before...

8m ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

4h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

3h ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Ontario legislature Thursday for refusing to take off her keffiyeh. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A 30-year-old man is dead and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. Investigators say just before...

8m ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

4h ago

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

3h ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Ontario legislature Thursday for refusing to take off her keffiyeh. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

4h ago

4:50
Celebrating the life and career of legendary broadcaster Bob Cole
Celebrating the life and career of legendary broadcaster Bob Cole

Tim Micallef looks back at the amazing journey and epic career of the voice of hockey Bob Cole, after the legendary broadcaster passed away at the age of 90.

8h ago

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

8h ago

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

10h ago

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

More Videos