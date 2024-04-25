Arkansas woman pleads guilty to selling 24 boxes of body parts stolen from cadavers

By The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 4:57 pm.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas mortuary worker pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that she sold 24 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a Pennsylvania man for nearly $11,000.

She was among several charged recently in what prosecutors have called a nationwide scheme to steal and sell human body parts from an Arkansas mortuary and Harvard Medical School.

Candace Chapman Scott, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. She had pleaded not guilty when she was indicted last year in the case.

An indictment unsealed last year accused Scott of setting up the transactions with Jeremy Pauley, a Pennsylvania man she met through a Facebook group about “oddities.”

In September, Pauley pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the theft and sale of the body parts from the Arkansas mortuary and Harvard.

Scott was employed at Arkansas Central Mortuary Services, where part of her job was to transport, cremate and embalm remains. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock has said that’s where the medical school sent remains of cadavers that had been donated for medical students to examine.

An attorney for Scott declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

Under a plea agreement with Scott, federal prosecutors dropped 10 other wire and mail charges sought against her. She faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine on the transporting stolen property charge. She also faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine on the mail fraud charge.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

3h ago

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A man has died and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m....

2h ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

23m ago

CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal
CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief has yet to apologize for the doubt he cast on a man's innocence when commenting on his acquittal, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Thursday as it asked the civilian...

1h ago

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

3h ago

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A man has died and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m....

2h ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

23m ago

CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal
CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief has yet to apologize for the doubt he cast on a man's innocence when commenting on his acquittal, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Thursday as it asked the civilian...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

6h ago

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

7h ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

23h ago

3:01
An invasive worm warning as spring starts
An invasive worm warning as spring starts

Gardeners are being reminded to wear gloves while digging in the yard this year as an invasive worm armed with an irritating toxin spreads in Ontario. David Zura explains.

7h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

23h ago

More Videos