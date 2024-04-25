CP NewsAlert: Two 14-year-olds in Halifax charged with second-degree murder

Halifax police have charged two 14-year-old youths with second-degree murder following the death earlier this week of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach. A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax, Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 2:26 pm.

HALIFAX — Police have charged two 14-year-olds with second-degree murder following the death this week in Halifax of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.

Halifax Regional Police issued a statement today saying the accused were arrested late Wednesday in the Sackville area, north of Halifax.

They are scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court on Friday. 

Ahmad was found badly injured Monday in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre, and he died later in hospital.

That same day, two 16-year-old youths were arrested aboard a city bus, but they were released Tuesday without charges.

Police say they believe the killing was not a random act, but few other details were released, including the cause of death.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

