Don’t trust caller ID, York police warn after reports of callers impersonating officers

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 25, 2024 12:51 pm.

Don’t trust caller ID.

That’s the message from York Regional Police after they say they’ve received a number of reports about fraudulent calls with suspects impersonating their officers.

“In recent incidents, fraudsters have contacted victims by telephone and identified themselves as police officers,” a police release states.

“The fraudster tells the victim to provide a monetary payment, cryptocurrency or financial information to prevent their assets from being seized or frozen.”

Investigators say a large number of the frauds involve the use of phone number spoofing, which occurs when suspects use software programs and other technology to alter the called ID to display false information.

“Suspects can make it appear as though a call is coming from any organization or business,” police warn.

“In most cases, they pose as government agencies, police services, the Canada Revenue Agency and other legal entities. Citizens are encouraged to confirm to whom they are speaking through their own research. Never trust the information displayed on an incoming call.”

York Regional Police are reminding citizens it “does not make phone calls demanding money or detailed personal information” and that any such call or email of that nature “should be considered a scam.”

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

13m ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont. won the lottery money from...

1h ago

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter streets,...

28m ago

Toronto unveils new sidewalk garbage bins, more than 1,000 to be installed across the city
Toronto unveils new sidewalk garbage bins, more than 1,000 to be installed across the city

Toronto has unveiled its new design for sidewalk garbage bins after years of complaints from residents and city councillors. The modifications are set to improve the durability and functionality of...

8m ago

