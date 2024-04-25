Federal judge temporarily blocks confusing Montana voter registration law

FILE - Patrons of the Gallatin County Fairgrounds wait in line to cast their ballots in Bozeman, Mont., Nov. 3, 2020. A federal judge in Montana has temporarily blocked a law that appeared to require people to cancel any previous voter registrations before signing up to vote in Montana or possibly face criminal charges. An attorney for the plaintiffs said the law wasn't clear about what was required to de-register. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino, file)

By Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 5:31 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 5:43 pm.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Montana law that appeared to require people to cancel any previous voter registrations before signing up to vote in the state, or risk facing felony charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris said Wednesday that he agreed with the plaintiffs who argued the law was vague and overbroad and could cause people to decide not to register to vote for fear of being charged with a crime. The penalties include fines of up to $5,000 and up to 18 months in prison.

The lawmaker who sponsored the bill during the 2023 legislative session said it was meant to make it clear that people can’t double vote. That is already illegal under federal and state law.

The problem with the law, attorney Raph Graybill said Thursday, was that it didn’t create a clear process for someone to cancel their previous registrations.

“The basic principle is if you’re going to create a crime, the rules have to be clear enough that people can avoid becoming criminals, and this law does not meet that requirement,” said Graybill, who represents the plaintiffs, the Montana Public Interest Research Group and the Montana Federation of Public Employees. Both plaintiffs said the law would hinder their efforts to register new voters.

The lawsuit was filed last September against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Commissioner of Political Practices Chris Gallus. The Attorney General’s Office is defending the state. Knudsen’s press secretary, Chase Scheuer, said the agency was reviewing the order to determine its next steps.

The current voter registration form requires people to list their previous registration, but the new law wasn’t clear if providing that information satisfied a person’s responsibility to de-register, said Graybill, the running mate of Ryan Busse, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in the June primary.

Montana election clerks can notify clerks in other counties if a voter’s registration changes, but Montana is not part of a national database that would allow it to inform other states about new voter registrations, election officials have said.

The state opposed the motion for the temporary injunction, saying it was not enforcing the law.

Graybill said the plaintiffs’ response was, “the fact that you’re not enforcing an unconstitutional law doesn’t make it constitutional.”

Enforcement of the law is blocked until the case is heard in court, Morris wrote.

Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

6m ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

58m ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

32m ago

Top Stories

1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto
1 suspect, 3 other persons of interest sought after man falls from balcony in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for one suspect and three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning. Investigators...

6m ago

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

58m ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

1h ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city's east end. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.
Meet the latest $70M Lotto Max winners from Lakefield, Ont.

A couple from Ontario discussed their recent $70-million Lotto Max win with the OLG. After keeping it a secret for months, they revealed their grand winnings to their extended family members for the first time.

7h ago

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into its second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

3:01
An invasive worm warning as spring starts
An invasive worm warning as spring starts

Gardeners are being reminded to wear gloves while digging in the yard this year as an invasive worm armed with an irritating toxin spreads in Ontario. David Zura explains.

9h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.
More Videos