Flooding in Tanzania has killed 155 people as heavy rains continue in Eastern Africa

Relative wails near the bodies of women that were retrieved from a house, after heavy rain in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to dozens of deaths and the displacement of tens of thousands of people, according to the U.N., citing the Red Cross. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 9:22 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 9:26 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flooding in Tanzania caused by weeks of heavy rain has killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others, the prime minister said Thursday.

That is more than double the number of deaths reported two weeks ago as the amount of rainfall increases, especially in the coastal region and the capital, Dar es Salaam.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told parliament that the El Niño climate pattern has worsened the ongoing rainy season, causing the flooding and destroying roads, bridges and railways. Flooded schools have been closed and emergency services have rescued people marooned by the flood waters.

Majaliwa warned those living in low-lying areas to move to higher ground and urged district officials to ensure that provisions meant for those whose homes were washed away go to those in need of the supplies. He said more than 51,000 households have been affected by the rains.

The East African region is experiencing heavy rains, with flooding also reported in neighboring Burundi and Kenya.

In Kenya, 35 people were reported dead as of Monday, and the number was expected to increase as flooding continues across the country.

In the Mathare slum in the capital, Nairobi, at least four bodies were retrieved from flooded houses on Wednesday. Local media reported that more bodies were retrieved from the Mathare River.

Kenyan President William Ruto chaired a multi-agency flood response meeting on Thursday and directed the National Youth Service to provide land for people in flood-affected areas.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press











Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the eighth floor of a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter...

27m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the death of a man who was found in an apartment building in the city's east end is now being investigated as a homicide. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

30m ago

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with “egregious” improper rulings,...

breaking

21m ago

Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know

An invasive and toxic worm that can grow up to three feet long has made its way to Ontario, and with sightings across the GTA becoming more prevalent, gardeners and pet owners are being warned about its...

25m ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the eighth floor of a building on Dalhousie Street, near Church and Shuter...

27m ago

Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building
Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the death of a man who was found in an apartment building in the city's east end is now being investigated as a homicide. Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint...

30m ago

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with “egregious” improper rulings,...

breaking

21m ago

Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know

An invasive and toxic worm that can grow up to three feet long has made its way to Ontario, and with sightings across the GTA becoming more prevalent, gardeners and pet owners are being warned about its...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into it’s second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into it’s second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

10h ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

15h ago

3:01
An invasive worm warning as spring starts
An invasive worm warning as spring starts

Gardeners are being reminded to wear gloves while digging in the yard this year as an invasive worm armed with an irritating toxin spreads in Ontario. David Zura explains.

15h ago

2:35
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute

A fight to keep the lights on at a beloved Toronto patio is threatening to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Caryn Ceolin with why a patio the City already approved years ago is now at risk of closing.

16h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

16h ago

More Videos