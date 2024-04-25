French air traffic controllers cancel a strike but Paris flights are still disrupted

FILE - The air traffic control tower of Charles de Gaulle airport is pictured in Roissy-en-France, north of Paris, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 in Paris. Air passengers traveling to and from Paris experienced significant disruptions on Thursday, despite a canceled strike by air traffic controllers after last-minute negotiations. Although the strike was averted, the prior adjustments made in anticipation caused a substantial reduction in flight operations. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 6:27 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 6:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — Air passengers traveling to and from Paris experienced significant disruptions Thursday, despite a decision by air traffic controllers to cancel a strike after last-minute negotiations. Flight operations were substantially reduced because of adjustments made to schedules ahead of the proposed industrial action.

French civil aviation authorities had preemptively requested airlines to cut their flights significantly — by 75% at Paris-Orly, 55% at Charles-de-Gaulle, and 65% at Marseille-Provence, with varying reductions across other French airports. As a result, operations were severely limited, also affecting international flights that cross French airspace.

While the flights that did operate faced only moderate delays, significant cancellations and scheduling adjustments led to continued travel difficulties for thousands of passengers. The fallout was particularly noticeable at major airports like Paris-Orly, where delays compounded the day’s challenges.

The Associated Press

