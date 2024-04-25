Keep Sarnia plastic plant shut until First Nation says it’s safe: environment groups

OTTAWA — International environmental advocates are calling for a petrochemical plant in southern Ontario to remain closed in light of reports about a benzene leak that continues to affect a neighbouring First Nation community.

The letter, signed by more than 100 organizations around the world, calls on Canada’s environment minister to take immediate steps to ensure the plant remains closed until the Aamjiwnaang First Nation deems it safe to reopen.

The plant was closed over the weekend after employees and community members began complaining of dizziness, nausea and headaches.

Janelle Nahmabin, an elected councillor for the First Nation, says high levels of benzene have thrown her community into peril, with no end in sight.

Ontario issued a compliance order to Ineos Styrolution requiring it to develop a plan to reduce benzene discharge, notify residents if chemical concentrations exceed a certain level and take action to address the problem by mid-May.

The call for action comes as international negotiators are gathered in Ottawa to work on a global agreement that would seek to end plastic waste by 2040.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press