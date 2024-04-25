New photos released of man wanted in random assault of woman in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released new images of a male suspect wanted in an alleged random assault of a woman in Etobicoke last month.

Authorities were called to the Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West area at around 6 p.m. on March 28 for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged the suspect approached the victim as she was walking her dog, grabbed her arm and began pulling on the woman.

The suspect then assaulted the victim and tried to throw her on the roadway. Police said witnesses helped the woman, and the suspect fled the scene.

The man and woman are not known to each other.

The suspect is described as 20-30 years old, five-foot-seven, thin, and bald.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with two black vertical stripes shoulder-width apart, a red hooded sweater, dark blue jeans and flip-flops.