Monday Night Hockey to stream exclusively on Prime Video for the next 2 NHL seasons

Monday Night Hockey will be streaming live exclusively on Prime Video for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 National Hockey League (NHL) seasons.

The two-year agreement was announced as a partnership with Rogers Communication, the NHL and Amazon.

The deal in also the NHL’s first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in Canada.

It will feature a new broadcast team that will offer in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage.

The announcement today builds on the 12-year-agreement between Rogers and the NHL in November of 2013. Sportsnet also launched on Prime Video Channels at the beginning of the 2023/2024 hockey season.

“Rogers’ partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnet’s leadership as the number one sports media brand in Canada,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media in a press release. “Today’s content ecosystem is evolving, and we’re really pleased to work with Amazon to continue to grow the game and help hockey fans watch games when and where they want.”

More information is expected to be announced at a later date.

“We’re committed to driving more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL into more Canadian homes and across more devices on Monday nights than ever before. We’re thrilled to be offering Prime Monday Night Hockey as part of our one-stop entertainment destination,” added Magda Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Rogers Communication is the parent company of CityNews