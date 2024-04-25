Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 4:42 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 4:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,885.38, up 11.66 points):

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $64.76 on 14.0 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 16 cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $133.47 on 9.3 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 66 cents, or 1.35 per cent, to $49.52 on 9.0 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 39 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $80.76 on 9.0 million shares. 

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 97 cents, or 1.51 per cent, to $63.15 on 7.7 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $49.33 on 6.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace and Defense. Up $4.74, or 8.32 per cent, to $61.74. Under the wing of a new logo, Bombardier Inc. said it lengthened its order book last quarter even as global demand for business jets idles. The company grew its first-quarter backlog by five per cent year-over-year to US$14.9 billion. Its book-to-bill — the ratio of orders received to deliveries billed, a key indicator of near-term demand for a company’s products — jumped to 1.6. The upbeat figures stood in contrast with a year-over-year revenue drop of 12 per cent to US$1.28 billion in the quarter ended March 31, a total that fell below analysts’ expectations.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Up $5.42, or 8.71 per cent, to $67.65. Teck Resources Ltd. saw copper production surge in the first quarter compared with a year earlier as its Quebrada Blanca expansion project ramped up toward full production. The company also kept its latest capital cost guidance unchanged, something analysts have been watching as the original estimate for the Quebrada Blanca expansion project was around US$4.7 billion. Overall, the Vancouver-based mining company said it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $343 million or 65 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a profit of $1.14 billion or $2.18 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25,2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

3h ago

3h ago

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

2h ago

2h ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

20m ago

20m ago

CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal
CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal

1h ago

1h ago

