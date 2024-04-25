NFL draft attendees down for 3rd straight year. J.J. McCarthy among those who didn’t go to Detroit

Workers prepare for the NFL Draft Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Larry Lage, The Associated Press

Posted April 25, 2024 2:53 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 2:56 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — There’s no place Drake Maye would rather be.

When the NFL invited the former North Carolina quarterback to attend the draft in Detroit, he had a quick answer.

Yes.

“I think you always dream about coming here and coming to walk across the stage and be with the commissioner,” Maye said. “It’s something I couldn’t turn down. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Not everyone feels the same way.

Only 13 players chose to celebrate their big night in the Motor City, representing a decline in NFL draft attendees for the third straight year.

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was among the first-round prospects who chose to stay away Thursday night.

When the draft was in Kansas City last year, 17 players were there. Two years ago in Las Vegas, there were 22 prospects present to hear their name called.

With COVID-19 protocols in place three yeas ago in Cleveland, 12 college stars attended the draft during the pandemic.

The league offers each invited player two first-class and eight coach airline tickets along with transportation to and from a hotel, where five rooms are provided. Players are not given an appearance fee by the league.

In the green room, which is behind the stage in Detroit, players can be joined by up to nine guests on white leather chairs and couches while additional tickets in the theater are also available upon request.

McCarthy simply wanted to celebrate with even more people.

He planned to be surrounded by 100 people — including family members, friends from Illinois, teammates and staffers from the football program — near the airport, which is about halfway between Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the site of the draft.

“I didn’t want to go to Detroit because I know it took a village to get me here, and I want to celebrate with them,” McCarthy told WXYZ-TV.

Even though McCarthy wasn’t going to walk the red carpet, he planned to wear a custom, charcoal gray Alo Yoga suit.

“I don’t like being the center of attention,” he said, “but, for one night, I’ll do it.”

___

Follow Larry Lage on X.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Larry Lage, The Associated Press






Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

1h ago

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A man has died and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m....

57m ago

Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90

Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Born June 24, 1933, the St. John's native provided a distinctive soundtrack to Canada's game. He was...

25m ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont. won the lottery money from...

10m ago

