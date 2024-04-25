Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family.

Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont., won the lottery money from the February 20, 2024 draw.

The couple explained that while it was Enid who purchased the quick pick ticket, Doug was the one who discovered the big win the day after the draw, when he checked the ticket on the OLG mobile app.

“I was completely unaware that a winning ticket had been sold in our area. So, when I saw ‘Big Winner’ on the phone screen, I was shaking. My heart was pounding. I had to stare at it for a while and process all those zeroes. Then I had to check it a few more times,” Doug told the OLG.

Doug decided not to mention anything to his wife until she got home from work. He said he made Enid dinner and waited for them to start eating before sharing the news.

“Doug told me to come into the computer room, and the OLG website was on the computer screen, and he told me to check the numbers on the ticket,” she said. “When I realized we had won a prize, I first thought it was a $70,000 win. Doug told me to recount all the zeros, and that’s when it hit me that we won $70 million.”

Why Doug and Enid held on to the $70M secret

Doug and Enid decided to keep their multi-million dollar win a secret for a while, even from their children and grandchildren.

The couple disclosed that they first got financial and legal advice as they started to make some plans for the money.

“Keeping this secret was killing me,” Enid admitted.

Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont., won the lottery money from the February 20, 2024 draw. Photo: OLG.

About a week before collecting their prize, Doug and Enid finally told their children and grandchildren about their good fortune. Their extended family members were thrilled for them as the couple revealed their plans for the future.

“I would like to travel across Canada to experience the beautiful nature of this country from coast to coast,” said Enid. “I have been dreaming about a new kitchen for years, and now I will get it, along with some other improvements to the house, because we love where we live, and we don’t want to move.”

Doug and Enid said that family remains most important to both of them.

“We want to share this with them. I want to ensure everyone is safe, secure and well taken care of.”

The winning ticket was purchased at a grocer on Kawartha Lakes County Rd 121 in Kinmount, Ont.

“This is truly a blessing for us and our family,” they said. “Like many people, you always hope to win the lottery, but we never dreamt this would happen to us. We are so very thankful.”