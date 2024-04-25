Oshawa man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

An Oshawa man has been charged in connection to a child sexual abuse material investigation by Toronto police.

Investigators say they became aware of a suspect luring a child on the internet, allegedly using the name Staboy_xx0. On April 25, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Thornton Road North and Rossland Road West in Oshawa.

Tamim Shah, 24, was arrested and charged with several offences, including luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, invitation to sexual touching, and making child pornography.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the suspect.