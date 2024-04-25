Oshawa man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation

Tamim Shah, 24, has been charged in connection to a child sexual abuse material investigation by Toronto police.
Tamim Shah, 24, has been charged in connection to a child sexual abuse material investigation by Toronto police. Handout/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 25, 2024 5:18 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 5:23 pm.

An Oshawa man has been charged in connection to a child sexual abuse material investigation by Toronto police.

Investigators say they became aware of a suspect luring a child on the internet, allegedly using the name Staboy_xx0. On April 25, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Thornton Road North and Rossland Road West in Oshawa.

Tamim Shah, 24, was arrested and charged with several offences, including luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, invitation to sexual touching, and making child pornography.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the suspect.

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

3h ago

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A man has died and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m....

2h ago

Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University
Jewish student sues over 'toxic, antisemitic working environment' at Toronto Metropolitan University

A Jewish student is suing Toronto Metropolitan University, saying a "toxic, antisemitic learning and working environment" exists at the school since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas on Israel. Nicole...

20m ago

CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal
CCLA presses for action after police chief comments on Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief has yet to apologize for the doubt he cast on a man's innocence when commenting on his acquittal, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said Thursday as it asked the civilian...

1h ago

